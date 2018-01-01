

Beal Scores 27 to Help Wizards Defeat Raptors



WASHINGTON – Shooting guard Bradley Beal scored a team-high 27 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-119 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday.



Beal helped the Wizards, who are 29-22 this season, to their third straight win without point guard John Wall, who had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday.



Beal, who scored 25 points in the second half, scored no field goals in the first half for the first time in his career.



Small forward Otto Porter Jr. was his team’s best all-rounder, putting up a double-double for 16 points and 11 rebounds.



Power forward Markieff Morris added 15 points, including five in a row in the final stretch of the game, which were decisive in helping the Wizards win.



The victory means the Wizards share top spot of the Southeast Division with the Miami Heat, who had a rest day.



For the Raptors, who are 34-16 this season, point guard Kyle Lowry scored 29 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, but missed two late-game free throws.



Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas added 17 more for the Raptors.



Congolese-Spanish power forward Serge Ibaka scored 16 points in the 35 minutes that he played.



