 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Shanghai Van Crash Which Left 18 Injured Accidental, Police Say

SHANGHAI – An incident in which a van carrying gas canisters caught fire and crashed into pedestrians in central Shanghai on Friday, injuring 18 people, was accidental, police said.

Early investigations show that a 40-year-old metal worker named Chen, from rural southeast Jiangxi province, was smoking a cigarette while driving and lost control of the vehicle after it caught fire, a police statement said.

Chen, who was also injured in the incident, is suspected of “transporting dangerous goods,” Chinese state media reported.

A van with a number plate from Jiangxi, apparently loaded with gas cylinders, caught fire on central Shanghai’s Nanjing Road Xilu and Xinchang Avenue intersection at around 8:57 am, Shanghai police confirmed.

The incident occurred near People’s Square, one of the city’s busiest areas.

Police added that the driver has no criminal record, and that investigations into the accident were ongoing.

All of those hurt were taken to hospital, including three who were seriously injured, although there was no danger to their lives.

Chinese state media shared images of the burned-out van next to a Starbucks coffee shop, with the area cordoned off by police and the fire already extinguished.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved