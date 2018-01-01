 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Paraguay

Truckers Drive through Downtown Asuncion to Protest Double Trailers

ASUNCION – Dozens of Paraguayan truckers drove their big rigs into downtown Asuncion on Thursday as part of their strike protesting the government’s decision to allow Brazilian double-trailer trucks to ply the country’s highways.

The trucks, most of them without their trailers and with their cabs occupied by relatives of the truckers, who have been protesting since Monday, drove through the center of the capital covered with signs against the government move.

Other trucks displayed Paraguayan flags and signs demanding the resignation of Public Works and Communications Minister Ramon Jimenez Gaona, whom the truckers accuse of discriminating against the sector to benefit the Brazilian truckers.

The Paraguayan caravan departed from the city of Mariano Roque Alonso, where they had been parked since beginning their strike, driving the 14 kilometers (9 miles) to Asuncion in about two-and-a-half hours.

After driving through the center of the city, and under the supervision of the National Police and Municipal Police, the truckers returned to their starting point without incident, other than causing significant traffic snarls in the capital.

The move came a day after the breakdown of dialogue with the government over the controversial resolution, signed in January, which allows Brazilian double-trailer trucks to transport soybeans to the Paraguayan river port of Concepcion.

The Paraguayan trucks are not configured for double-trailer work and thus the truckers contend that the resolution gives the Brazilians an unfair competitive advantage.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved