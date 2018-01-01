 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Dressing Baby Jesus: A Tradition That Sustains Thousands of Families

MEXICO CITY – Every year, thousands flock to the Niño Dios market in the heart of Mexico City in search of accessories to dress Baby Jesus figurines in commemoration of the presentation of Jesus at the church.

The market, located on Talavera street, showcases a wide array of garments and accessories to dress the Jesus figurines, including gowns, shoes and scepters. Although the Catholic Church suggests that the statues be dressed in white, one is able to find a multitude of unorthodox outfits, ranging from the jerseys of soccer players to mariachis to Christian figures like the pope or Saint Jude.

Along with thousands of others, Cecilia Lopez Romero’s family makes their living here.

Teresa Ramirez Lopez, the daughter of 96-year-old Cecilia, told EFE how her parents used to drive around in her father’s van 50 years ago selling wooden chairs for the Baby Jesus figurines that he made.

But selling accessories is not the only trade pursued here.

Former snack vendor Luis Jimenez repairs up to 120 Baby Jesus statues per day using plaster and spray paint. He then adds the finishing touches, such as lips, eyes and eyebrows with a fine brush, a task that earns him anywhere from 50 to 150 pesos ($2-8) a piece. He even throws in a couple for free as his “daily good deed.”

“I brought my Baby Jesus to have it fixed and touched up,” said Maria Luisa Herrera who, for 10 years, has come to the market to find all the accessories necessary to celebrate Candlemas, also known as the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus.

Although Talavera Street started it all, the tradition of clothing Baby Jesus figurines for Candlemas nowadays is a feature of almost every Mexican city.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved