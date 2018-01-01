 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Edges Valencia 1-0 in Copa Semifinal 1st Leg

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win against a defensive-minded Valencia side on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie.

The talent-laden defending Copa champions and La Liga leaders dominated possession from the start, but struggled to create chances in the face of the tactical discipline of their opponents.

Valencia’s back line succeeded in forcing Barça to the outside throughout the first half. The home side’s best moment before the break came in the 39th minute on a Jordi Alba cross that tracked in front of the net, just out of reach of Luis Suarez.

The visitors were more adventurous in the second half and finally managed a shot on goal in the 51st minute, a Dani Parejo effort smothered by Barça goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

The deadlock continued until Suarez got his head to a Lionel Messi cross in the 67th minute, which turned out to be the signal for a Barcelona offensive onslaught that sorely tested Valencia’s defensive scheme.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved