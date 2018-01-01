

Chilean Capital Prepares to Host Formula E



SANTIAGO – Chile’s capital is gearing up for its first-ever Formula E race in an atmosphere of excitement mixed with annoyance over traffic woes caused by street closures.



Competitors in Saturday’s inaugural Antofagasta Minerals Santiago E-Prix will race around a 2.47-km (1.53-mi) circuit that winds though three of the city’s districts.



The fully electric single-seat cars can reach a top speed of 225 km/h (139.8 mph) and need just three seconds to go from zero to 60 mph, Chilean former Formula One driver Elisio Salazar said Thursday.



And while an F1 Grand Prix unfolds over three days, a Formula E event consolidates practice sessions, qualifying and the race into a single day, he added.



Santiago joins global cities such as Hong Kong, Moscow, Paris, Rome and New York on the list of Formula E venues.



