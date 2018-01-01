 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Move to Sevilla a Dream Come True for Layun

SEVILLE, Spain – Joining Sevilla on loan fulfilled a long-held hope to be part of “what this shirt represents,” Mexican defender Miguel Layun said on Thursday at an event to introduce the team’s latest acquisitions.

Porto loaned the 30-year-old Layun to Sevilla for the rest of the season with a purchase option and he has made it clear he wants to become a permanent member of the Spanish side.

Layun said that the collapse last summer of an earlier attempt to join Sevilla made him all the more determined to come to the club.

Friends such as Andres Guardado of Real Betis and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas assured him that Sevilla was “a great club,” he told reporters at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

The Mexican expressed excitement about coming aboard a team that has a chance to reach the Copa del Rey finals and is set to face Manchester United in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Also presented at Thursday’s event were Sevilla’s other pick-ups during the winter transfer window, midfielder Roque Mesa – a loan from England’s Swansea City – and Sandro Ramirez from Everton, also on loan.
 

