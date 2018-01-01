 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Panama’s Leading State-Owned Bank Warns of Risk of Cryptocurrencies

PANAMA CITY – The general manager of Panama’s leading state-owned bank sought on Thursday to discourage people from putting money into cryptocurrencies, saying no government regulation exists to protect those who invest in those digital assets.

“There’s a novelty and fascination with cryptocurrencies, but I don’t recommend them for anyone. In Panama, there are no parameters of responsibility. It’s better that we wait a bit,” Rolando de Leon said in presenting the Banco Nacional de Panama’s 2017 earnings.

Regulations must be created “that ensure investor confidence,” De Leon said, adding that an ongoing pro-cryptocurrency campaign in Panama was cause for concern because “it’s 100 percent at your own risk.”

“If someone asks me, I tell them that if they have money to lose it’s their responsibility. There’s no legislation to protect you.”

“We need to be cautious. We have to remember the dot.com crisis in 2000 and the (subprime) mortgage crisis in 2008. We need to be very careful,” said De Leon, who added that he would look into who is behind the campaign to promote cryptocurrencies in Panama.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved