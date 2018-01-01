 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Uruguay

Uruguay’s Judiciary Is Underfunded, Chief Justice Says

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay’s judiciary does not have enough resources to fulfill its mission, the new chief justice of the Supreme Court said Thursday as she took office.

Only 1.13 percent of total government spending goes to fund the courts, Elena Martinez said.

Additional funds are needed to “improve overall infrastructure” at the Supreme Court, while the amounts earmarked to meet the costs of implementing a new code of criminal procedure are inadequate, she said.

Challenges for the coming year, according to Martinez, include adopting a new gender violence law that was “approved without the resources necessary for its full application.”

“There are no courts specialized in domestic gender and sexual violence, as the law says,” the chief justice said. “Nor was there provision to change the jurisdiction of existing courts to constitute those mechanisms.”

She counseled against trying to implementing the new law without creating appropriate tribunals.

Martinez, the third woman to preside over Uruguay’s Supreme Court, said that “the implacable force of numbers” will ensure that many more women will sit on the nation’s highest court.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved