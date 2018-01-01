 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wozniacki Routs Potapova to Advance to St. Petersburg Quarterfinals

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki routed local hopeful Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-1 on Thursday in the round of 16 of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, an indoor hard-court event in Russia.

Fresh off winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and regaining the top spot in the WTA rankings, Wozniacki started the match in strong fashion by dropping just two points on serve in the first set while also breaking her 16-year-old opponent at will.

Potapova, the 2016 Wimbledon girls’ singles champion, failed to hold serve in all seven of her opportunities but she did get on the scoreboard by breaking Wozniacki once in the second set.

Wozniacki, however, wrapped up the victory over the Russian wildcard in one hour and seven minutes.

The reigning WTA Finals champion will next square off in Friday’s quarterfinals against eight-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, who cruised past Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1.

Czech wildcard Petra Kvitova, meanwhile, overcame a second-set hiccup to defeat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will next take on Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the No. 2 seed, for a place in the semifinals.
 

