

Özil Extends Contract with Arsenal



LONDON – Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed a contract extension, the Premier League club announced Thursday, ending rumors that had linked him with a move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.



The 29-year-old German international, whose previous contract was due to expire in June, will reportedly see his weekly salary rise to 350,000 pounds ($498,100), making him Arsenal’s highest-paid player



“We’re delighted to announce that Mesut Özil has signed a new long-term contract with us,” Arsenal said.



Since joining Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid, Özil has 36 goals and 61 assists in 182 matches for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups.



“Proud to announce: I signed dat thing ... three more years with Arsenal! It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me ... good things take time!,” Özil wrote on Twitter.



The Özil extension comes a day after Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club record 56 million pounds ($80 million).



