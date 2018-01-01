 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Minors Killed by Government Shelling near Syrian Capital

BEIRUT – At least two minors were killed and 10 other people wounded Thursday in an artillery attack by Syria government forces in Eastern Ghouta, the last remaining opposition stronghold near Damascus, activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that troops loyal to President Bashar Assad fired five rockets at Douma, the largest city in Eastern Ghouta, which is under the control of Jaysh al-Islam, a fundamentalist faction supported by Saudi Arabia.

The rocket barrage was preceded by shelling at dawn with projectiles containing some kind of gas, the SOHR said, citing area residents.

On Jan. 22, at least 21 people were affected by gas-filled projectiles fired by Syrian government forces at Douma, the SOHR and other opposition sources said.

Thursday’s attack followed a truce last weekend in Eastern Ghouta based on an agreement between the insurgent factions and Russia, Assad’s ally.
 

