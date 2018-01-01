 
  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Democrats Call for Nunes’ Removal for Allegedly Modifying Russia Report

WASHINGTON – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday asked Republican Speaker Paul Ryan to remove his GOP colleague Devin Nunes as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after it was revealed that the latter allegedly modified a memo on the Russia probe.

In a letter to Ryan, Pelosi demanded Nunes’ removal after on Wednesday night it came to light that the lawmaker allegedly had altered the content of a Republican-prepared memorandum after the Intelligence Committee had voted to release it.

Congressman Adam Schiff, the top-ranking Democrat on that committee, said that Nunes shared with President Donald Trump a “secretly altered” version of the GOP memo about alleged abuses of monitoring powers in the Russia probe by the Department of Justice.

Schiff accused the committee chairman of making “material changes” to the confidential text before sharing it with the White House attorney with an eye toward releasing it.

Those changes, Schiff said, were not approved by the full committee, as protocol dictates must be the case.

“BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release,” said Schiff on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Pelosi, Nunes’ actions violated House rules and are part of a GOP attempt to discredit the investigations into the possible coordination between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and the Kremlin.

.”@DevinNunes’ deliberately dishonest actions make him unfit to serve as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. @SpeakerRyan must immediately remove him from this position. #RemoveNunes,” tweeted Pelosi.

Both the Justice Department and the FBI have warned of the danger posed by publishing Nunes’ memo and expressed grave concerns about its accuracy and its possible revelation and/or distortion of classified information.

Pelosi also chastised Ryan, as speaker of the lower house, for not putting an end to this situation sooner.

The House Intelligence Committee voted earlier this week to make public the memo prepared by Republicans about alleged evidence that has become available in the Russia probe, but it refused to allow the publication of the Democratic response to the memo.
 

