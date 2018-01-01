

Ferrer: Spain’s Davis Cup Team Has a Good Opportunity in 2018



MARBELLA, Spain – Spanish tennis player David Ferrer said on Thursday his country’s Davis Cup team was well-positioned for a strong year.



The 35-year-old Ferrer, a former top-five player who is currently ranked No. 39, said he also understood new captain Sergi Bruguera’s decision not to choose him for the opening singles against Great Britain on Friday.



Spain is hosting the British squad in first-round action between Feb. 2-4 at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in this southern city.



“We have the opportunity to play at home (in the first round) and once again (in the quarterfinals) if we win. But that’s getting ahead of ourselves and this is Davis Cup and you have to take it step by step,” Ferrer added.



Asked about being left out of the singles by Bruguera, the long-time Davis Cup stalwart said he understood the captain had a difficult decision choosing among a host of strong players.



“This is a new role for me and I accept it ... and if the captain thinks it’s the right move (for me to play), I’ll be there. And if not, I’ll be there cheering,” Ferrer said.



The International Tennis Federation approved several trial changes for this year’s Davis Cup, including an expansion of teams in the World Group from four to a maximum of five players to give teams “greater flexibility in team selection,” the international competition’s Web site says.



