

Spanish Golfer Belen Mozo Expresses Desire to Bring LPGA Event to Panama



PANAMA CITY – Spanish golfer Belen Mozo said during a visit to Panama that she would be very interested in bringing a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) event to the Central American nation.



“It would be a dream to be able to bring an LPGA tournament to Panama. It would be a dream, and I believe it’s very feasible because Panama has very good golf courses that could host a tournament of this type,” she told EFE.



“If they give me the green light, I’d be all-in on that. Social media gives you some influence. I wish I could reach out to the right people and make a tournament happen,” Mozo added.



Asked what women’s golf needs to approach the popularity of the men’s game, she said that was a question that gets asked every day.



“Well, it’s already happened in tennis. I think it’s a matter of finding the right female voice and making a push to bring both branches of the sport to the same level,” she said, adding that “both are equally beautiful and attractive to spectators.”



The 29-year-old said the LPGA Tour was making strides but needed to keep growing so it draws a bigger audience.



Mozo currently is trying to recover from a hip injury and has only played one LPGA event thus far in 2018 – a tournament in the Bahamas where she finished 75th and had to pull out after the third round.



“I’m recovering from a hip injury. I won’t know what kind of injury until I get back home ... If my hip allows, I think I’ll keep playing well. I’m very confident. I had an excellent pre-season,” said Mozo, whose ranking currently stands at No. 220.



The golfer has been chosen as the face of Panama’s 2018 campaign to promote itself as a golf destination, the Panama Tourism Authority’s marketing director, Enrique Sanchez, confirmed on Tuesday.



Mozo, who arrived in the country early this week, hit the inaugural tee shot Thursday at the Panama Championship, a men’s tournament that runs until Sunday at the capital’s Panama Golf Club and is part of the Web.com Tour.



