 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

EU Backs Citizens’ Initiative for Safer Tap Water, Lower EU’s Carbon Footprint

BRUSSELS – The European Commission said on Thursday that it was revising its directives on drinking water to take into account the latest scientific advice in a bid to ensure a high-quality supply of tap water.

It also said it would strive to reduce plastic litter and lower the European Union’s carbon footprint.

“Safe drinking water is essential for public health and well-being, and water contamination or shortages can have serious social and economic costs,” the commission said in a statement.

The proposal, unveiled by EU Commissioners Frans Timmermans and Karmenu Vella, aims to guarantee access to good quality water as part of the European Pillar of Social rights.

It came about as a direct response to the “Right2Water” citizens’ initiative, which was signed by 1.6 million people.

The goal is to make Europeans trust their tap water as only 20 percent of citizens trust tap water outside their home country.

“Citizens have made their voice loud and clear through the European Citizens’ Initiative, calling for action to guarantee access to safe drinking water,” Timmermans said.

He added, “Together we can and must protect the health and safety of our citizens.”

Although most people living in the EU enjoy very good access to high-quality drinking water, the EC proposal adds emerging substances (Bacteria, industrial residues) to the list of criteria determining water safety, as well as legionella, based on the latest scientific knowledge and World Health Organisation recommendations.

The new rules would require Member States to improve access for all, especially vulnerable and marginalized groups.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved