 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Al-Shehri Says He Will Give His Best with Spanish Side Leganes

MADRID – Arabia Saudi winger Yahya al-Shehri said on Thursday that he was ready to give his best at his new club Leganes in what would be his first European experience.

Al-Shehri joined the La Liga club on loan until the end of the season as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.

“Yahya is already training with his new team members at Butarque stadium!” Leganes tweeted as it welcomed him to the club.

The 26-year-old al-Shehri said he was delighted to join the club and was ready to give his best at his new team.

During his presentation, al-Shehri said he was looking forward to winning the Spanish Cup, where his new side played a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the semifinal first leg.

He said that joining the Spanish club could be positive for the Saudi national team, which was set to take part in the upcoming World Cup.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved