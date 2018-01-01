

Al-Shehri Says He Will Give His Best with Spanish Side Leganes



MADRID – Arabia Saudi winger Yahya al-Shehri said on Thursday that he was ready to give his best at his new club Leganes in what would be his first European experience.



Al-Shehri joined the La Liga club on loan until the end of the season as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.



“Yahya is already training with his new team members at Butarque stadium!” Leganes tweeted as it welcomed him to the club.



The 26-year-old al-Shehri said he was delighted to join the club and was ready to give his best at his new team.



During his presentation, al-Shehri said he was looking forward to winning the Spanish Cup, where his new side played a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the semifinal first leg.



He said that joining the Spanish club could be positive for the Saudi national team, which was set to take part in the upcoming World Cup.



