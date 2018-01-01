

Spaniard Valverde Clinches Tour of Valencia 2nd Stage, Dons Yellow Jersey



ALBUIXECH, Spain – Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde sprinted to victory in the second stage of the Tour of Valencia on Thursday and snatched the yellow jersey as the overall leader in the early days of this race around eastern Spain.



The 37-year-old Team Movistar rider completed the 153.9-kilometer (95-mile) stage between Betera and Albuixech in 3 hours, 53 minutes and 55 seconds, battling his way to the front of a three-man sprint over the finish line at the 69th edition of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.



Veteran racer Valverde was followed close behind by Team Astana’s Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang and Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez, who also broke away to finish 18 seconds ahead of the peloton.



