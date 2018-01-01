 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lopetegui Confident of Spain’s Success at Russia 2018 World Cup

MADRID – Spain’s national coach Julen Lopetegui praised on Thursday his squad’s strong performance in recent matches and said he was confident they would reach a high level of play in the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Spain is set to play in the World Cup Group B alongside reigning 2016 European champions Portugal, as well as Morocco and Iran, though Lopetegui is yet to announce what players will make the team.

“The Spanish players’ performance has been optimal and I’m sure will go far,” he said.

“I prefer the players to be healthy and play as many minutes as possible with their clubs because this allows players to join (the national team) in their best condition,” the coach added.

The players will have the chance to prove themselves during friendlies against Germany on March 23 and Argentina on March 27.
 

