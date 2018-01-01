 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Marc Marquez: I’ll Start New MotoGP Season from Scratch, Like Any Other Racer

MADRID – MotoGP’s reigning champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, said on Thursday he was looking to approach the new season from scratch, without thinking about the title he won last year.

The 24-year-old four-time MotoGP champion for Honda also discussed how he felt about the 2017 championship after the pre-season tests conducted in Malaysia in January.

“As of Jan. 1, I am not the champion anymore. I was the champion. Now, I am like any other racer, who will try to fight for the title,” Marquez said, explaining that when it came to the previous season, he was “over it.”

“We will see if we can work hard during the pre-season to be ready for Qatar and fight for a podium position in the first race,” he added.

Marquez said that during the pre-season tests, the team focused on developing new approaches to racing and asserted that each one of Honda’s racers had a well-defined plan.

Asked about his rivals, Marquez said that Ducati had improved and would be competitive this upcoming season.

In addition, he said that despite Yamaha’s poor performance in Malaysia, which sparked doubts in racing fans and pundits alike, he thought the team would be ready for the new season, which is set to kick off on March 1.
 

