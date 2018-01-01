

Espanyol’s Loaned Midfielder Carlos Sanchez Eager to Play in Barça Derby



BARCELONA – Spanish La Liga club Espanyol’s new midfielder Carlos Sanchez, on loan from Fiorentina until the end of the season with no option of purchase, on Thursday said he was anxious to prove himself against Barcelona in the Catalan derby should he make the team.



Known as “La Roca” (“the Rock”) due to his strength on the pitch, 31-year-old Colombian Sanchez donned the number 8 blue and white shirt for a brief appearance in front of several fans who gathered at the RCDE stadium to welcome their new player.



Speaking to press at his presentation, he said he was eager to work hard for a chance to play in Sunday’s derby against the local rivals, Catalan giant and current La Liga leader Barcelona.



Espanyol was currently in 14th place in the top-flight league.



