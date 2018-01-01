

Conservation Officers Release Endangered Gibbons into Wild in Indonesia



ACEH, Indonesia – Conservation officers in the western Indonesian province of Aceh on Thursday released endangered gibbons into the wild as part of their efforts to return rare animals to nature.



The small primates were first removed from large cages by members of the Aceh Resources Conservation Agency, before being placed in smaller cages containing food for transportation to a forest, where they would reclaim their freedom.



Some of the animals did not appear too eager to abandon their cages; one officer was shown tipping an open cage on its side in a bid to encourage the black-furred Siamang gibbon – native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand – to leave it.



Another critter was shown tentatively climbing out of a cage, on top of which it sat for a while.



The agency strives to return rare and protected animals to the wild after their rescue, often from people who illegally kept them as pets, and successful rehabilitation.



