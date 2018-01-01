 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Barça of Brazilian Carnival Drum Sections Gears Up for Pre-Lenten Festival

SAO PAULO – A drum section for a samba school competing in Sao Paulo’s Carnival has drawn comparisons with FC Barcelona, with one member of the ensemble even being likened to soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The main mission of the so-called “Barcelona of samba” is to provide the rhythm for the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school, which on Feb. 10 will parade through this Brazilian metropolis’ sambadrome with a theme inspired by ordinary people.

Around 200 musicians make up the drum section, which is one of that samba school’s seven components and – as always – a crucial factor in its final score.

Casa Verde’s drum section has existed for decades, but it was given the name Barcelona in 2011 when commentators for Globo television compared its performance to the Spanish soccer powerhouse, which won La Liga and the Champions League that season.

Robson Zoinho, considered the group’s Messi, told EFE before a rehearsal that the drum section had “copied” Barça’s “philosophy of play” and its organization.

Wearing uniforms with Messi’s No. 10 on their backs, the musicians follow Zoinho’s direction and pound away at various percussion instruments featuring FC Barcelona’s shield and the phrase “More than a Drum Section” (a play on the Catalan club’s famous slogan “More than a Club”).

Evandro Santana, who has spent four decades in the world of samba, said Casa Verde’s drum section was a true team just like the famed soccer club.

“This is like Barcelona. Here everyone plays for everyone,” Santana said before entering the Anhembi Sambadrome, a venue designed by late architect Oscar Niemeyer that draws more than 20,000 people each year for Sao Paulo’s Carnival.

That metropolis’s elite samba schools will parade this year over two days starting Saturday, Feb. 9.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved