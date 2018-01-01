

Google Opens New $311.4 Million Data Center in Belgium, Creating 1,200 Jobs



BRUSSELS – Technology giant Google announced on Thursday it was investing 250 million euros ($311.4 million) to build a new data management facility in Belgium where it expected to create up to 1,200 jobs.



This latest Google facility project inaugurated in the town of Hainaut Saint-Ghislain Vallone in the presence of Prime Minister Charles Michel will be completed towards the end of 2019.



“The new installation will raise Google’s total investment in Belgium to one billion euros,” the US company said in a statement.



The new facility will join Google’s two other Saint-Ghislain datacenter buildings inaugurated in 2010 and 2015.



Michel said the announcement came at an “important moment” and his government was confident the digital transformation process would generate new work opportunities.



Michel added his government was “obsessed with creating employment” and to ensure a safe and secure internet.



The United States giant also unveiled on Thursday its new solar power plant after a three million euro investment.



The plant, whose construction began in March 2017, will make the Saint-Ghislain data center the first in the world to be equipped with such technology.



Its 10,665 solar panels will generate 2.9 Gigawatt hours of renewable energy each year and supply 100 percent of Google’s new Belgian data center’s needs, the company said.



