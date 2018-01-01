 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Trial Starts in Spain for Agent Who Organized Casillas’ Move from Real Madrid

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain – A Spanish court launched on Thursday a hearing against a soccer player agent over alleged irregularities in the transfer of Real Madrid’s former star goalkeeper to the Portuguese club Porto.

Businessmen from the Spanish southern region of Mallorca had accused Santos Marquez of fraud, claiming he had not paid them their rightful commission despite signing a contract during Iker Casillas’ move to Porto.

According to the public prosecutor and the accusation, both sides became partners in 2008 to represent and counsel soccer players in business dealings.

In 2015, Marquez started the Casillas deal, which would result in the goalkeeper’s farewell to his lifelong home, Real Madrid, in search of greener pastures in northern Portugal.

With the deal closed, Marquez received a commission, which he allegedly transferred to another company.

This second company, of which Marquez is also an owner, has been in operation since 2015, according to the prosecution, which asked that he be handed a four-year prison sentence and pay a 3,000-euro fine.

An examining magistrate set a bail of 550,000 euros ($684,510) for Marquez.
 

