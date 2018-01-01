

Molotov Cocktail Thrown at Suu Kyi’s House in Myanmar



YANGON, Myanmar – A man hurled a Molotov cocktail on Thursday at the house of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counselor and de facto leader, in Yangon, officials confirmed.



Authorities have opened an investigation to identify and detain the suspect, who is around 40 years of age, and were trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack, which did not cause any injuries or significant material damage, Director General of the Myanmar State Counselor’s Office, Zaw Htay, confirmed on his Facebook page.



Suu Kyi was in the country’s capital city, Naypyidaw, when the attack took place.



Myanmar police have distributed photographs of a male suspect, of 1.65 meters (5.4 feet) in height, who allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail at the residential complex where Suu Kyi had been placed under house arrest for more than 15 years by the former military junta which ruled the country until 2011.



The suspect, who was wearing a pink t-shirt and a blue lungi – a type of male sarong –, fled from the scene after the attack.



The police has increased security in the vicinity of the house and raised temporary barricades some 100 meters from the main door.



The house has become a tourist attraction for the followers of Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.



She has come under heavy criticism from the international community for her perceived inaction in tackling the ongoing Rohingya refugees crisis, which has seen over 680,000 members of the mostly Muslim minority flee a Myanmar military campaign in Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh.



