 
Caracas,
Friday
February 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Daimler Proposes Higher Dividend as Net Profit Soars, Still Cautious on 2018

BERLIN – Daimler AG’s net profit jumped 49 percent in the three months to the end of December, in line with analysts’ forecasts, and proposed on Thursday raising its dividend on 2017 earnings, but issued a cautious outlook for 2018 as rising costs for electric vehicles and self-driving cars dent profits at its flagship Mercedes-Benz car division, according to a report from Dow Jones.

Overall, net earnings from Daimler’s cars, trucks, buses, vans and growing financial-services businesses rose to 3.2 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in the fourth quarter from 2.21 billion euros the year before, as revenue increased 6 percent to 43.6 billion euros.

Net profit for the full year rose 24 percent to 10.9 billion euros, prompting Daimler to propose paying a dividend of 3.65 euros, up from 3.25 euros the year before.

Analysts expected Daimler to report fourth-quarter net earnings of 3.23 billion euros.

Higher spending on new technology – due to regulators tightening rules on auto emissions and car makers fighting for dominance in the electric-vehicles market – is taking a toll on profits at the company’s biggest earner, the Mercedes-Benz car division, which accounted for 58 percent of the company’s revenue last year.

Mercedes defended its title as the top premium-car brand, selling 2.4 million sedans, sport-utility vehicles, and luxury compact cars in 2017, an increase of 8 percent.

But the costs of developing new technology and investment in new models – Mercedes will launch more than a dozen new and upgraded models this year – caused the unit’s pre-tax profit to fall 5 percent to 2.4 billion euros.

Daimler said 2018 earnings would be in the “magnitude of the previous year” and there would be only slight growth in vehicle sales and revenue.

The company is planning to invest 10 billion euros to develop a new generation of electric vehicles, with plans to launch 10 new electric cars by 2022, according to Dow Jones.

Costs will continue to weigh on profits for several years, Daimler said.

As the Mercedes-Benz car division stumbled in the fourth quarter, a pickup in demand in the United States and Latin America boosted sales and earnings at Daimler Trucks, which reported a 60 percent increase in pre-tax earnings to 555 million euros.

The company’s vans and bus divisions also posted higher earnings.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved