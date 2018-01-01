HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dinwiddie Scores 27 Points to Help the Nets Beat the Sixers



NEW YORK – Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points in 34 minutes of play as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-108 at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.



Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell, who continues to play from the bench since returning from a knee injury that required surgery, contributed 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in barely 17 minutes of action.



Small forward DeMarre Carroll scored 15 points for the Nets, who with just three wins in their last 10 games are languishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.



The win means the team, which has a 19-33 record this season, breaks a four-game losing streak.



Cameroonian center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup after being rested for the previous game for the 76ers, who are 24-24 this season, and put up a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds, making him his team’s leading scorer for the night.



Despite Embiid’s efforts, and 24 points and seven assists from rookie point guard Ben Simmons, the 76ers slipped to their third consecutive defeat.



Shooting guard J.J. Redick added 20 points for Philadelphia, currently third in the Atlantic Division.



