  Sports

Rozier Steps In for Irving with Triple-Double as Celtics Steamroll Knicks

BOSTON – Point guard Terry Rozier, making his first career start in his third season for the Boston Celtics, shone with a triple-double that led his team to a comfortable 103-73 victory over the New York Knicks.

The 23-year-old Rozier, who was playing in place of injured starter Kyrie Irving, accounted for 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, taking the Celtics to their second consecutive win.

Celtics were leading 50-45 at the half, and they ran away with the match in the third quarter as they dominated the Knicks 31-20.

The absence of star player Irving, sidelined with injury, was not felt as Rozier achieved the first career triple-double, making him the second player in the history of the NBA to do so on his first start.

Marcus Morris, a backup power forward for the Celtics, was leading the scoring for his team with 20 points, but was forced off the court at the end of the third quarter due to an injury.

Morris managed to score double digits for the ninth consecutive match, one short of his best streak as a professional.

Jayson Tatum netted 15 points, while Dominican Al Horford scored 14 in 23 minutes.

The Knicks were led by Turkish-Swiss Center Enes Kanter, who accounted for a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds, but could not help his team avoid defeat, breaking their two-game winning streak.

Latvian power forward Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points and Michael Beasley netted 12 points as New York slipped to a heavy defeat.
 

