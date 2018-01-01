

Nine People Die of Gas Poisoning at an Iron and Steel Plant in China



BEIJING – Nine people have died of poisoning after a gas leak occurred at an iron and steel plant in the city of Liupanshui in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.



The leak took place at 7:30 pm on Wednesday when several workers were conducting an overhaul of the generator boiler at a plant of the Shougang Shuicheng Iron and Steel Co. Ltd.



Another two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident, according to Xinhua, which said the causes of the incident are under investigation.



Accidents are frequent in China’s industrial sector owing to weak implementation of labor safety regulations.



