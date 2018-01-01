HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Nintendo to Produce Super Mario Animation Film



TOKYO – The Japanese company Nintendo announced on Thursday it has started to work on production of an animation film starring the iconic character Mario.



The film is set to be produced by its creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, the studio behind “Minions.”



The film will be financed by the Japanese company and Universal Pictures in the United States, and distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures, Nintendo said in a statement.



The company did not reveal details about the release date or the plot of the film, with which the company “will pursue its goals of effectively leveraging its intellectual properties in mediums outside of video games,” read the statement.



Meledandri, of Illumination Entertainment with headquarters in Santa Monica, California in the US, is one of the most prominent animation film producers, and before starting his own venture in 2007 he worked as the president of 20th Century Fox Animation.



His most notable works include “Ice Age” (2002), “The Simpsons Movie” (2007) and “Minions” (2015), the spinoff of the franchise “Despicable Me” (2010).



The company based in Kyoto in the western part of the country made the announcement on Wednesday, coinciding with a meeting on its strategies in which its president, Tatsumi Kimishima, revealed that they were also developing an application for mobile phones, “Mario Kart Tour,” Nintendo said in a tweet.



The app, with no further information revealed so far, will be available during the Japanese fiscal year 2018 that begins in April 2018 and ends March 2019.



