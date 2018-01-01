 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

North Korea’s Vice Sports Minister to Lead Winter Olympics Delegation

SEOUL – North Korea’s vice sports minister Won Kil-u will lead a delegation of athletes from his country to travel to PyeongChang in South Korea for the Winter Olympics, a spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

Won will head a group of 10 athletes, three coaches and 18 support staff who are expected to reach on Thursday the South Korean airport of Yangyang, close to the city of Gangneung, one of the centers of the Games, which will begin on Feb. 9.

Won, a former weightlifter, has been in charge of handling sports diplomacy for the Kim Jong-un regime since 2012.

The 10 athletes, including skaters and skiers, will join a group of 12 women ice hockey players, who have been in the host country, training with South Korean players, since last week.

North and South Korea are set to field a joint ice hockey team for the first time since 1991, following a historic agreement last month between the two countries, which have technically been at war since the 1950s.

The participation of the 22 North Korean athletes in the games have been facilitated through a special invitation by the International Olympic Committee, although only two of them – a pair of figure skaters – had qualified for the games.
 

