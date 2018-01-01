 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Eleven Killed in a Fire at Nursing Home in Japan

TOKYO – Eleven people were killed and three injured in a fire at a social welfare center for elderly people in Sapporo, northern Japan, during late Wednesday night.

The Japanese authorities are investigating the cause of the fire at the facility, while more than 40 fire trucks, ambulances and police cars have been deployed to the scene after a person alerted the emergency services that there was smoke coming out of the center, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

At the time of the event, the facility was accommodating 16 people, its maximum capacity. The identities of eight men and three women who died are still unknown.

Another five residents were rescued alive, but three men between 50 and 80 years old were injured, although not seriously, and had to be taken to hospital.

The facility, a social welfare center designed to provide shelter for low-income people who have no family to care for them, was completely destroyed by the fire despite efforts to extinguish it, according to the firefighting team.

The three-storey building, a renovated former old Japanese hotel (Ryokan), had a dining room and social areas on the ground floor and rooms on the first and second floors, said a representative of the non-profit organization Homeless Support Hokkaido Network, which operates the center.

The victims were all residents of the center because no worker normally spends the night at the facility, according to information from the organization.

The city of Sapporo already saw a similar incident in March 2010, when a fire killed seven residents of a nursing home for elderly people with dementia.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved