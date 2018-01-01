

US Secretary of State Tillerson Calls for "Peaceful Change in Venezuela"

"If the kitchen gets too hot" for Venezuela's Maduro "I am sure that he's got some friends over in Cuba that could give him a nice hacienda on the beach," Tillerson said, while stressing that he was not calling for Regime Change in Venezuela but adding that what "would be easiest is if Maduro chooses to leave."



AUSTIN -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump wants a "peaceful change" in Venezuela.



"We have not defended a change of regime, but a return to the constitutional path," he said at the University of Texas before starting his first tour of Latin America.



"We want it to be a peaceful change," Tillerson added, answering a student's question.



Tillerson delivered a speech today at the University of Austin, designed to publicly set the priorities of the Trump administration's policy in the Western Hemisphere before its Latin American tour.



One of the main objectives of this trip to Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Jamaica is, according to senior officials of the State Department this week, to increase pressure on Maduro.



"We will continue to press the regime to return to the democratic process," Tillerson said.



The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions on 50 senior officials from the Maduro government including President Maduro and Vice President Tareck El Aissami.



The four Latin American countries that will visit Tillerson during seven days are those that have a harder position against the Venezuelan government in the region and participate in the Group of Lima focused on restoring Venezuela to democracy.



"The great tragedy of Venezuela is that, although it could be one of the most prosperous countries in the region, it is one of the poorest, " Tillerson said. "There has not been any natural disaster, its citizens suffer because a corrupt regime robs its people."



"In the history of Venezuela and South American countries, it is often times that the military is the agent of change when things are so bad and the leadership can no longer serve the people," said Tillerson. "Whether that will be the case here or not, I do not know."





