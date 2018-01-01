HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Outlines US Policy for the Western Hemisphere (VIDEO)

Secretary Tillerson outlines the Administration’s Western Hemisphere policy priorities in an address at the University of Texas at Austin.





After giving this speech in Austin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Mexico City, Mexico; Bariloche and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Perú; Bogotá, Colombia; and Kingston, Jamaica on February 1-7.



The Secretary will "engage with regional partners to promote a safe, prosperous, energy secure, and democratic hemisphere."



"Throughout his travel, Secretary Tillerson will advocate for increased regional attention to the crisis in Venezuela," says the State Department.



After giving this speech outlining the Administration’s Western Hemisphere policy priorities at an address at the University of Texas at Austin, Secretary Tillerson will travel to Mexico City on February 1, where he will meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto, Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray, and other senior Mexican officials to discuss the U.S.-Mexico partnership on a range of bilateral, regional, and global priorities.



On February 3, Secretary Tillerson will travel to Bariloche, where he will discuss scientific exchanges and conservation practices at the Nahuel Haupi National Park. He will then travel to Buenos Aires to meet with President Mauricio Macri and Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie to discuss our bilateral economic growth agenda and security cooperation.



In Lima on February 5-6, Secretary Tillerson will meet with President Kuczynski and Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovín to discuss our bilateral and regional partnership and issues including preparations for a successful Summit of the Americas.



The Secretary will travel to Bogotá on February 6, where he will meet with President Juan Manuel Santos, Foreign Minister María Ángela Holguín, and other senior Colombian officials to discuss matters of importance including U.S. support for Colombia’s efforts to address the surge in coca cultivation and cocaine production, economic issues, and the growing refugee population.



Secretary Tillerson will wrap up his travel in Kingston on February 7. He will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith to discuss bilateral and regional security, energy efforts, and Jamaica’s successful economic reform efforts.







