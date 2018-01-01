 
  HOME | Paraguay

Spanish Police Arrest Paraguayan Woman Who Abandoned Her 3-Day-Old Baby

MADRID – Spain’s National Police arrested on Wednesday a 21-year-old Paraguayan woman who abandoned her three-day-old baby at the door of a church in Madrid’s Tetuan district and who was later found while packing her suitcase to flee.

Madrid Emergency Services personnel told EFE that the baby, a girl, was abandoned on the steps of a side door to the Santa Maria Micaela y San Enrique Church.

A person walking by shortly before 9:00 pm noticed the infant and advised people who were inside the church, whereupon the latter came outside immediately and covered the little girl with a coat to protect her from the chilly evening temperature.

An Emergency Services spokesman said that the child was dressed and appeared to be healthy, and she was attended by emergency personnel and Civil Protection officials.

The newborn was transferred – while in the custody of the National Police – to La Paz Hospital for a medical exam.

The National Police later located the mother at her home in Tetuan as she was packing a suitcase, apparently intending to flee the city.
 

