 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chelsea Embarrassed 3-0 by Bournemouth

LONDON – Premier League defending champions Chelsea lost 3-0 on Wednesday to modest Bournemouth, much to the disgust of the more than 40,000 Blues supporters packed into Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea faithful suffered through a dull first half that also saw promising recent addition Andreas Christensen leave the pitch with an injury.

And things got worse in the second half, as Bournemouth scored three goals in a little more than 15 minutes.

The first came in the 51st minute, when Jordan Ibe exploited a Chelsea giveaway to release Callum Wilson, who slid the ball under goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

Thirteen minutes later, Junior Stanislas doubled the Bournemouth lead with an assist from Ibe. The final blow came in the 67th minute on a deflection by former Blue Nathan Ake.

Chelsea are tied with Liverpool on points at 50, but the Reds sit in third place by virtue of goal difference.

Bournemouth are 10th, with 28 points from 25 matches.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved