

Chelsea Embarrassed 3-0 by Bournemouth



LONDON – Premier League defending champions Chelsea lost 3-0 on Wednesday to modest Bournemouth, much to the disgust of the more than 40,000 Blues supporters packed into Stamford Bridge.



The Chelsea faithful suffered through a dull first half that also saw promising recent addition Andreas Christensen leave the pitch with an injury.



And things got worse in the second half, as Bournemouth scored three goals in a little more than 15 minutes.



The first came in the 51st minute, when Jordan Ibe exploited a Chelsea giveaway to release Callum Wilson, who slid the ball under goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-0 for the visitors.



Thirteen minutes later, Junior Stanislas doubled the Bournemouth lead with an assist from Ibe. The final blow came in the 67th minute on a deflection by former Blue Nathan Ake.



Chelsea are tied with Liverpool on points at 50, but the Reds sit in third place by virtue of goal difference.



Bournemouth are 10th, with 28 points from 25 matches.



