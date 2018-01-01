

Malaga Signs Lestienne on Loan from Rubin Kazan



MALAGA, Spain – Belgian midfielder Maxime Lestienne has joined Malaga on loan from Russia’s Rubin Kazan until the end of the season, the Spanish club announced Wednesday.



Lestienne had 35 goals and 31 assists while playing for Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight from 2010-2014 before moving to Qatar’s Al-Arabi, who subsequently lent him out to Genoa and PSV Eindhoven.



Last season, the 25-year-old Belgian contributed six goals and three assists in 28 matches for Rubin Kazan.



Malaga, currently last in La Liga with 13 points from 21 matches, acquired seven new players during the winter transfer window.



