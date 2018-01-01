 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
  HOME | USA

One Killed When Train Carrying US Lawmakers Collides with Truck

WASHINGTON – One person was killed on Wednesday when a train carrying Republican members of the US House of Representatives to a working retreat in West Virginia slammed into a garbage truck at a level crossing in Virginia.

The person who died was aboard the truck, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 11:20 am in Crozet, Virginia, a town near Charlottesville.

A number of legislators traveling on the Amtrak train sent messages via social media to indicate that everyone in the group headed for White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, was safe and sound.

President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to join the GOP lawmakers in West Virginia for a luncheon later this week, received a full briefing on the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff,” she said in a statement.

Several legislators with medical training mobilized to assist the three people inside the truck.
 

