

Pazzini Joins Levante on Loan from Hellas Verona



VALENCIA, Spain – Forward Giampaolo Pazzini is set to play for Levante on loan from Italian side Hellas Verona for the rest of the season, sources with the Spanish club said on Wednesday.



Pazzini, 33, was capped 25 times with Italy – scoring four goals – and was part of the Azzurri team that participated in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The forward began his career in the ranks of Atalanta during the 2003-2004 season and went on to play for Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Inter Milan and AC Milan before arriving at Hellas.



He won a Coppa Italia with Inter Milan and was part of the Italy squad that won the UEFA U-19 Championship in 2003.



