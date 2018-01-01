

Chelsea Loans Batshuayi to Dortmund



LONDON – Premier League defending champions Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday the departure of Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi on loan to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.



Batshuayi, 24, scored 19 goals in 53 matches for Chelsea, including the game winner against West Bromwich Albion that allowed the Blues to clinch the title in May 2017.



The Belgian was also the author of an extra-time strike last September to defeat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.



He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016 from Olympique Marseille for about 40 million euros ($49.6 million).



Batshuayi heads to Dortmund after the Bundesliga sold striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal for 63.75 million euros ($80 million), while Gunners striker Olivier Giroud went to Chelsea.



