

Chelsea Signs Giroud from Arsenal



LONDON – Chelsea announced on Wednesday the signing of forward Olivier Giroud from London rival Arsenal on an 18-month contract.



The 31-year-old French international will wear No. 18 for Chelsea after spending 5½ seasons under the direction of Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.



“Giroud arrives with a wealth of experience and a proven pedigree at the highest level having scored goals regularly in the Premier League, in Europe and on the international stage, where he has represented France at three major tournaments,” Chelsea said.



The transfer fee has not been disclosed, although British media estimated it at 15 million pounds ($21.2 million), plus 2.2 million pounds in variables.



“Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing,” Giroud said.



For the Gunners, Giroud scored 105 goals in 253 appearances, winning three FA Cups.



Giroud also won the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award for best goal in recognition of his “scorpion kick” strike against Crystal Palace.



Because Arsenal is playing Europa League football this season, the Frenchman will be available for Chelsea’s European commitments, including the Feb. 20 first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie against Barcelona.



