Venezuelan Government Claims Accord Reached, Opposition Denies It

At a press conference, Jorge Rodriguez said that the parties had been able to reach “a preliminary agreement” and that “only details remain, minor elements” to be negotiated before a definitive agreement is concluded



SANTO DOMINGO – Venezuelan government representatives said that they reached a preliminary agreement with the opposition during their talks in Santo Domingo on Wednesday, a statement that was denied by the latter, who said that several issues remain to be resolved.



“No preliminary agreement has been signed here. The only thing there is in black and white are those issues on which progress has been made,” said opposition lawmaker and spokesman Julio Borges shortly after Venezuelan Communications Minister and chief negotiator Jorge Rodriguez announced the pre-agreement.



Dominican President Danilo Medina, who is hosting the dialogue, said that the two parties signed “a document with the advances in the dialogue agenda,” but that several issues remained pending that must still be discussed in Caracas, and so a period of several days must elapse before the parties return to the dialogue table, which “tentatively” will occur next Monday.



At a press conference after the latest day of talks at the Dominican Foreign Ministry, Rodriguez said that the parties had been able to reach “a preliminary agreement that allowed the signing of a document containing the elements of understanding between the Venezuelan right and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”



He added that “only details remain, minor elements” to be negotiated before a definitive agreement is concluded, adding that this will occur next Monday in Santo Domingo, and thus a “defeat” had been dealt to the sectors opposing the Nicolas Maduro government, among which he cited the United States.



He also said that the minor details will be cleared up in Caracas with the opposition, who – in contrast – said that progress had been made on some points but not on others.



Borges said that there are only two options: “Either a comprehensive agreement is reached where we can all be satisfied or regrettably an agreement will not be reached and we would have to close this phase” of the discussions.



Venezuelan government and opposition representatives had arrived Wednesday at the Dominican Foreign Ministry for their third consecutive day of talks seeking an agreement that would end their country’s political and economic crisis.



The government and the divided opposition resumed their dialogue after the controversial moving up of the presidential elections in which Maduro hopes to win re-election.



