

Watford Loans Success to Malaga for Rest of Season



LONDON – English side Watford announced Wednesday the loan of Nigerian forward Isaac Success to Spain’s Malaga for the remainder of the season.



For Success, the transaction on the final day of the winter transfer window marks a return to La Liga, where he played for Granada, after a disappointing 18 months in the Premier League.



“Watford winger Isaac Success has agreed a deadline day loan move to Malaga. The 22-year-old, who has played 20 times for the Hornets and scored once, will spend the remainder of the 2017/18 season with the Spanish La Liga outfit,” the English club said in a brief statement.



The Nigerian joined Watford from Granada in July 2016 for 12.5 million pounds ($17.7 million) on a five-year contract.



