

Aubameyang Says Thierry Henry Set Standard for Strikers



LONDON – Arsenal’s latest acquisition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said on Wednesday that retired Gunners legend Thierry Henry set the example for how a striker should play.



The 28-year-old Gabonese international joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for 63.75 million euros ($80 million), the most expensive deal in the history of the English team.



“I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He’s an example for us strikers,” Aubameyang said in comments cited on the Arsenal Web site.



The Gabon captain, who won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2015, said that Henry “was fast and scored a lot of goals.”



Aubameyang said he hopes to help sixth-place Arsenal return to the top “as soon as possible.”



Aubameyang, who arrived at Dortmund in 2013, contributed 141 goals in 213 appearances for the Bundesliga side and he is the all-time top goal scorer for Gabon.



Arsenal’s acquisition of Aubameyang followed deals to obtain midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.



