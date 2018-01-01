 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Unemployment in Brazil Dips Slightly to 11.8%

BRAZIL – The unemployment rate in Brazil during the last quarter of 2017 was 11.8 percent, equating to 12.3 million people out of work, the official Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Wednesday.

The fourth-quarter rate was down 0.6 percent from 12.4 percent in the July-September period.

The median jobless rate for 2017 as a whole was 12.7 percent, the highest since 2012, the IBGE said.

The government of President Michel Temer attributes lingering high unemployment to the crisis of 2015-2016, when Brazil’s gross domestic product contracted by 8 percent amid economic stagnation and political turmoil, including the congressional ouster of President Dilma Rousseff.

Early official estimates show that the Brazilian economy grew by roughly 1 percent in 2017, while both government and private forecasters expect growth of around 1.8 percent this year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved