

Funeral for Palestinian Teen Shot by Israel Draws Thousands, Clashes Follow



JERUSALEM – The funeral procession for a slain Palestinian teenager drew thousands of mourners on Wednesday to a village near the West Bank city of Ramallah and led to clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers.



Laith Abu Naim, 16, was shot in the head with a live round on Tuesday during clashes in his village, Al-Mughayyir, becoming the fourth Palestinian minor killed by Israeli forces so far in 2018, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.



“Those grotesque crimes have become routine and insignificant, so that it is not worth paying attention to the amount of tragedy and suffering of the Palestinian families due to the loss of their loved ones,” the Palestinian foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.



Wednesday’s funeral procession brought the teen’s body from a hospital in Ramallah to the Al-Mughayyir’s cemetery, with clashes breaking out nearby as the funeral approached the village.



Young Palestinians burned tires on a road and Israeli military forces fired tear gas, sending protesters running for cover while others slung the canisters back at the soldiers’ vehicle.



Local media reported on Tuesday that the village’s mayor, Faraj al-Nasan, said Israeli forces had been inside a vehicle when they shot Abu Naim and were in no serious danger.



