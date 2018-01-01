 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
Dutchman Danny van Poppel Steals 1st Stage of Valencia Tour

PEÑISCOLA, Spain – Dutch cyclist Danny van Poppel donned on Wednesday the coveted yellow jersey in the first stage of the 2018 Tour of Valencia.

The Lotto Jumbo rider launched an early sprint finish to complete the 191.4-kilometer (118-mile) inaugural stretch of the Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana, between Oropesa del Mar and Peñiscola in 4 hours, 32 minutes and 12 seconds.

The peloton remained largely intact until the finish line, but a final burst of energy from the Dutchman kept him ahead of the pack.
 

