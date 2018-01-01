 
  Sports

Nigerian Forward Ideye Says Ready to Score Goals for Malaga

MALAGA, Spain – Nigerian forward Brown Ideye thanked La Liga team Malaga on Wednesday for signing him on loan until the end of this season from China’s Tianjin Teda.

The 29-year-old Nigerian forward said he appreciated his opportunity to improve Malaga’s last-place position in the La Liga table.

“It’s a challenge in my career, I’ve always loved challenges, and although I know we’re at the bottom of the table, I’m a goal-scorer and I’m here to help the team” Ideye said, according to Malaga’s official website.

Ideye, who will wear the number 12 shirt, made his remarks during his presentation as the club’s newest player.

Malaga’s sports director, Mario Husillos, praised Ideye’s fitness, saying “We believe that a player who has Brown’s characteristics, someone who has always scored goals, is hard-working, with mobility and physical presence, has to help us increase our goal average.”

Ideye had played in several European leagues, including Switzerland’s Neuchatel Xamax, France’s Sochaux-Montbeliard, Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine and the English Premier League’s West Bromwich Albion.
 

