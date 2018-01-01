

Las Palmas Signs Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo



LAS PALMAS, Spain – La Liga team Las Palmas announced on Wednesday the addition of Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo, on loan from Portuguese side CD Feirense, with an option to purchase.



Etebo, who arrived Tuesday night in Gran Canaria, can play as a forward or an attacking midfielder.



At 22, he has already been a fixed member of Nigeria’s national team since he debuted in July 2013, and before that played 19 matches with the under-23 team.



Etebo is set to have his medical examination on Wednesday afternoon, and is to be officially presented later in the day.



